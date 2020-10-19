”Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities, We are not fools” – Tacha

There was a jailbreak at the Oko Prison in Benin City, Edo state on Monday morning, October 19.

According to reports, suspected thugs hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest, stormed the prison facility, and set the prisoners free.

Reacting to this, Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha wrote ;

“Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”