‘This Made Me Smile’ – Davido Reacts To Video Of A Baby Enjoying ‘Fem’

Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to a viral video of a baby enjoying his hit song, ‘Fem’. The video, which has been in circulation on social media, shows a little baby refusing to watch cartoons.

The baby cries as a way of saying he does not want to watch the cartoon being played for him. His mother then changes it to the music video for ‘Fem’. Immediately the song comes on, the baby’s countenance changes to happiness.

Read Also: Davido Condemns Looting, Destruction Of Private Businesses

Reacting to the video, Davido took to his Twitter page to write:

“Haven’t been in the best of moods lately but this made me smile ….”

See Davido’s tweet below:

Watch the video HERE