This Is Child Labour – Nigerians React To Video Of 11-Year-Old Boy Moulding Blocks To Pay School Fees

An 11-year-old boy identified as Israel was recently spotted at a block industry, moulding blocks to earn a living.

According to reports, the young boy had to take up the job to raise money for school fees and other challenges.

When asked what made him start doing hard work and how long he has been into the business, Israel said he has been working there for a long time to raise money for himself.

Nigerians have however expressed their displeasure with the situation, noting that it is child labour, and Government needs to step in to find a better solution.