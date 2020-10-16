Things won’t change overnight — Pres. Buhari’s aide to #EndSARS protesters

FEMI ADESINA, a Nigerian journalist who serves as the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined EndSARS protesters to be patient while their demands are being implemented by the government

He said this in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Adesina said those that are doubting the government’s resolve have a right to their opinion.

However, he said governance requires more than quick fixes and that protesters will have to exercise patience.

“You don’t wave a magic wand that things change overnight.Some things are processes and procedures and unless you follow those processes and procedures, they will not happen and that is what the people should realise,” he said.

The president’s spokesperson said the government is engaging faithfully with the demands of the protesters to implement comprehensive police reform.

He proceeded to suggest that the continuation of the protest is being fueled by people with ulterior motives.