‘They Think We Are Joking But We Are Not’, Says Don Jazzy As He Joins Lagos #EndSARS Protest

Mavin Records CEO and music producer, Don Jazzy, joined other #EndSARS protesters as they convened at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, Lagos.

The brutality and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has sparked many protests in the country.

Don Jazzy stormed the streets to support the #EndSARS movement.

In a video clip sighted on social media, the music producer was seen making his way to the protest ground along with a number of people and he was heard saying;

”They think that we are joking, we are not joking ooo”

