Woman detained for 6days for violating curfew in Lagos (Video)

One of the inmates who escaped from prisons Oko and Benin prisons in Edo state has committed killed the neighbour who testified against him in court.

Information Nigeria gathered that the suspect has been rearrested.

This was disclosed by the Edo state Commissioner, who revealed that the inmates who escaped inmates immediately returned to crime and were re-arrested by the police.

He said: “We have commenced actions against the criminal elements. It will interest you to know that 10 of the criminal elements who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre on Airport Road, Benin and the Correctional Centre on Sapele Road, Benin were also arrested,” he said.

“One of them, after having escaped from Oko correctional centre, ran back to his village on the same day, to kill the person who stood as a prosecution witness in the case that took him to the correctional centre. He has been arrested and he is among the suspects.

“Another group of three escapees from the correctional centre in Benin also went ahead to snatch a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Three of them met at the correctional centre and they were caught by the police.

“A set of two escapees equally stole a Toyota Camry car. They also met at the correctional centre. They were arrested by Okada Division of Edo State Police Command. We have a total of ten escapees.

“The guns were also recovered from the criminal elements.”

He assured the people of the state that the police “have the capacity to provide adequate security for their lives and property”

” We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there is total safety. Edo residents should go about their lawful businesses without fear of being molested and without fear of criminals coming to wreck violent attacks,” he said.

The commissioner also said five AK-47 rifles; two locally-made exhibit guns; one locally-made gun; one Lexus 330 SUV with registration number KWL 205 AZ; one Toyota Camry saloon car with registration number LSD 231 GD; two bags of 50kg and one bag of 25kg rice and 24 crates of assorted drinks were recovered.