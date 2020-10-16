They just took my joy away from me – Wife Of man killed at #EndSARS protest demands Justice (video)

A Nigerian woman identified as Ngozi has cried out following the death of her husband.

Ngozi, the wife of Ikechukwu Iloamuzor, a 55-year-old man allegedly killed by a stray bullet during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere, Lagos state, has demanded justice for her husband.

The deceased, a driver, was found dead on Monday after officers opened fire on protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

He was found on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound sustained on his jaw.

In an interview with TheCable on Thursday, Ngozi said her husband was not a troublesome man and he was widely loved by people around him.

“We’ve been married for 11 years. My husband is not a troublesome one. My husband loves me and I love him too. We don’t have, but we are managing. Who is going to help me now? They just took my joy away from me. I want them to find the person that killed my husband,” Ngozi said.

[embedded content]

No policeman has been brought to book yet, but his family has insisted that the state government must prosecute the police officer responsible for the shooting.

Speaking on behalf of the family on Wednesday, Emmanuel Ugwu, traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike community in Enugu state, demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and compensation for the family.

“We want a thorough investigation of the incident. We are crying for justice. We want the family to be fully compensated to be able to take care of the people he left behind,” Ugwu said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has set up a judicial panel to investigate police brutality and human rights violation by operatives of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, the governor added that officers found to have been involved in harassing protesters in Surulere have been identified and are undergoing trial.