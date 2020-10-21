They Did A Surgery On My Brother With A Candle Light, He Bled To Death -Rema

Nigerian Musician, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has taken to his Twitter handle to narrate how he lost his brother to the bad healthcare system in Nigeria.

According to the ‘Dumebi’ crooner, his brother was operated on with a candle light as a means to seeing and he was cut wrongly which led to him bleeding to death.

He tweeted;

“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with a candle light, they cut him wrongly and he bled to death. The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format”.