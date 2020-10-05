“There’s a lot of SARS that have done their work, not all police are bad,” – Naira Marley opposes the call to end SARS (video)

Naira Marley has reacted to the call to end SARS by stating that he doesn’t think “end SARS is the problem” because he knows many SARS officers who do a great job.

The Nigerian singer said this on Instagram live amid the outcry amongst Nigerians on social media to end SARS due to the brutality they subject Nigerian youths to.

Reacting, Naira Marley said: “I’m just gonna talk my own opinion.

“Deep down with me personally, I don’t think end SARS is the problem. It’s not about end SARS. What are you talking about end SARS?

“If you end SARS, what? They’re not gonna end police. Police is still going to shoot.”

He pointed out that shooting is what needs to be stopped not ending SARS.

He continued: “To be honest, there’s a lot of SARS that’s actually done their work. Not all police are bad. They’re not all bad.

“Some of them are actually good, you know? Some of them are good, do you get me? There are some SARS that have actually done a lot of work, do you understand? Like, there are SARS that are actually working.

“You can’t just say end SARS just because one SARS or two SARS f**ked up.”