There Is Hope For A Better Nigeria -AY Comedian Prays

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY says we can have a better Nigeria.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the veteran comedian encouraged Nigerians amidst the on-going unrest in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In his tweet, the ace comedian who is also an actor prayed for the leaders and the nation at large.

Read his tweet below;

‘‘There is hope for a better Nigeria. We serve a God of restoration. Today we pray that God almighty would give wisdom & empathy to our current leadership. We pray 4 revivals in d land. More importantly, we pray for our leaders to seek common ground & unity with us in Jesus name. Amen”