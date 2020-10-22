Connect with us

News Feed

There Is Hope For A Better Nigeria -AY Comedian Prays

Published

39 mins ago

on

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY says we can have a better Nigeria.

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY says we can have a better Nigeria.

AY Prays For Nigeria

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the veteran comedian encouraged Nigerians amidst the on-going unrest in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In his tweet, the ace comedian who is also an actor prayed for the leaders and the nation at large.

Read his tweet below;

‘There is hope for a better Nigeria. We serve a God of restoration. Today we pray that God almighty would give wisdom & empathy to our current leadership. We pray 4 revivals in d land. More importantly, we pray for our leaders to seek common ground & unity with us in Jesus name. Amen

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

“I don’t care about #EndSARS”- Edo state deputy governor’s son slams protesters

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A Nigerian man reported to be the son of Philip Shaibu, deputy Governor of Edo State, has made it clear to Nigerians that he does not care about the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

According to the young man, it is also the reason why he has not said or posted anything related to campaign.

In a video shared on social media, the man was upset by the way Nigerians living in Canada or America are seriously protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

He says he doesn’t give a f*ck and questioned who Nigerians abroad are protesting to.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Sanwo-Olu Confirms Lekki Toll Gate CCTV Still Intact

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Sanwo-Olu Confirms Lekki Toll Gate CCTV Still Intact

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in an interview with Arise TV has confirm that the CCTV camera at the Lekki Toll Gate is still intact.

Responding to the interviewer’s question who asked the integrity of the installed CCTV at the Tollgate.

The governor further states that his government would involve the use of experts to confirm the integrity of the CCTV cameras.

More-so, he said the video footage of the happenings at the Lekki Toll Gate would be investigated by the experts and they would verify the integrity of every video footage. He also mentioned that the panel would be set up by weekend, after the curfew.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Tinubu’s Son Jets Out To London With Family As Angry Nigerians Destroy Father’s Known Investments

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Tinubu’s Son Jets Out To London With Family As Angry Nigerians Destroy Father’s Known Investments

Seyi, son of a former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday morning at about 1:53am flew out to London, United Kingdom, in a private jet with members of his family and a few others, SaharaReporters has exclusively learnt.

The emergency trip follows the growing resentment in Lagos against his father, who has seen some of his known investments in Lagos and Abuja targeted and burnt by angry Nigerians over his perceived involvement in the deployment of soldiers, who killed peaceful protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

Over 10 peaceful protesters were killed by soldiers in Tuesday’s massacre while demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

An overwhelming majority of Lagos residents have accused the All Progressives Congress’ National Leader of being behind the incident — a claim he has denied.

In retaliation for the killing of peaceful protesters, angry citizens on Wednesday morning burnt down Television Continental and The Nation Newspaper — both media establishments with headquarters in Lagos believed to be owned by Tinubu.

Earlier on Tuesday night, angry Nigerians had burnt the toll plaza of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, another money spinner said to be controlled by the former Lagos governor.

Continue Reading

Trending