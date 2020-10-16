“Them collect my marriage money” – Young Nigerian man says as he joins #EndSARS protest

A young Nigerian man has shocked many social media users with his reason for choosing to join the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

The protest which is gradually entering its second week, has been raging on as youths demand total reform of the Nigeria Police Force over cases of brutality, extortion, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings, especially by members of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

During the protests, an unidentified man caught the attention of other Nigerians, both online and offline as he revealed that SARS officials collected the money meant for his wedding.

He was seen holding a placard with an inscription boldly written on it and, it read: “THEM COLLECT MY MARRIAGE MONEY #ENDSWAT.”