Lekki tollgate should be dismantled permanently: Bode George

Published

5 hours ago

on

Lekki tollgates should be dismantled permanently: Bode George

Former vice-chairman of PDP SouthWest, Bode George has called for the dismantlement of tollgate at Lekki area of Lagos.

The PDP chieftain made this call at a press conference after soldiers were alleged to have shot and killed peaceful EndSARS protesters on October 20.

 

 

According to George, the dismantling of the tollgates would help in pacifying aggrieved Nigerian youths.

In his words;

“Let me reiterate the irreducible minimum acceptable to placate the angry and restless youths in order to restore peace, fairness and equity in our state.

The two tollgates should be dismantled immediately and permanently. AlphaBeta and Lekki Concession Company should be scrapped. The advert signage monopoly given to Seyi Tinubu should be withdrawn forthwith.

The Iya Oloja title should be withdrawn from Shade Tinubu and be given to the individual who deserves it according to tradition.

The NURTW which has become the militia wing of the APC should be re-organized and removed from the ambit and control of political actors.”

News Feed

Nigeria Air Force arrest officers for flogging curfew violators in Osun

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The Nigerian Airforce has arrested its erring officers for flogging violators of the state-government imposed curfew in Osun State.

A video that went viral on social media shows Airforce personnel dehumanizing and assaulting residents that violated the curfew.

The video which made rounds on social media on Tuesday, October 27, showed the curfew defaulters inside muddy water while being flogged by the security agents.

But, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Nigeria Air Force said the officers have been arrested and an investigation has commenced.

 

The statement reads:

”The attention of Nigeria Air Force has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

We wish to inform the general public that Nigeria Air Force has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

News Feed

Kunle Afolayan flaunts interior of his exquisite mansion (Photos)

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Kunle Afolayan flaunts interior of his exquisite mansion (Photos)

Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian filmmaker, has taken to social media to flaunt the interior of his expensive mansion.

Afolayan disclosed that calls for a full view of the interior of his house by young architect and art lovers made him share the photos on social media

The father of four added that “the structural designs was done by a professional architect but all interiors and esthetic done by me.”

Below are more photos.

Kunle Afolayan shows off the interior of his home (photos)

Kunle Afolayan shows off the interior of his home (photos)

Kunle Afolayan shows off the interior of his home (photos)

Kunle Afolayan shows off the interior of his home (photos)

Kunle Afolayan shows off the interior of his home (photos)

News Feed

Singer YQ reportedly chased out of the house by ex-girlfriend over house rent in U.S (Video)

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Nigerian singer, Yakub Jibril, better known as YQ, has been reportedly chased out of the house by his former girlfriend for refusing to pay rent and other bills in the US.

 

His ex-girlfriend, Jya, took to social media to rant about YQ’s refusal to pay rent.

She said: “Please tell YQ to run me my rent money. I’m his ex-girlfriend and he either never pays or pays late. I’m sick and tired of his mess.”

Watch the video below;

