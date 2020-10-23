“The Supreme Quality Of Leadership Is Integrity” – Rapper Eva Alordiah Calls Out Governor Sanwo-Olu Over Hoarded COVID-19 Palliatives

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah has called out the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the hoarded COVID-19 palliatives that were found in warehouses.

Information Nigeria recalls hoodlums raided and looted a warehouse at Mazamaza community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State where some COVID-19 palliatives were stored.

The Lagos state government also released a statement via Twitter regarding the issue.

Eva had re-quoted a part of the statement via Twitter and she wrote;

“Shut up please. If you people do the right thing you won’t have to explain all the time and apologize till infinity.

Shalaye FC. I end you in Jesus name. Stupid people”

Taking to Instagram, the female rapper shared her tweets as she went further to call out Sanwo-Olu.

The rapper wrote;

“Who else is tired??? @jidesanwoolu Stop Apologizing, stop explaining. Do the right thing! These many warehouses uncovered, all that food, all those many bags of food!!!!!!!

What was it in storage for? Una go store money, una go store food.

Give to the People what belongs to the people.

Shame!

“Leadership is an Action, not a Position.”

“The supreme quality of Leadership is Integrity” @jidesanwoolu”

