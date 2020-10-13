The silence from churches and general overseers regarding #EndSARS is so loud – Daddy Freeze

Popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze has hit out at the Churches and their leaders who are yet to lend their voices in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page, The Lagos-based On Air Personality acknowledged others who have spoken out and pleaded with the rest to publicly come out and stand for the people like late American Christian minister and activist, Martin Luther King Jr, did for his own people.

He wrote;

”The silence from the Churches/GOs regarding #EndSARS is so loud! Except for a few that spoke earlier, everyone else in church leadership is so conspicuously silent? Please, I plead with you, Stand with the people like Martin Luther King did! He was a reverend! ~FRZ #SARSMUSTEND”