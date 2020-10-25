Lewis Hamilton reacts to Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest

British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the recent end SARS protest against police brutality that rocked Nigeria.

Hamilton, who made the reaction on Twitter, stated that the recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.

In his tweet, the British Formula 1 racer described the recent events in Nigeria as a human rights crisis, as he noted that it is the responsibility of everyone to educate and raise awareness about tragedies happening in the world.

Hamilton, who also shared a photo of himself rocking a black T-shirt with the inscription ‘#EndSARS’ and a map with the colour of the Nigerian flag on it, posted a link for people to sign up to demand an end to impunity for police brutality in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis. Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS.”