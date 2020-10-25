Lewis Hamilton reacts to Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest

Local priests in Lagos have invoked spell on hoodlums that attacked the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu.
Information Nigeria recalls that the monarch’s palace was on Wednesday invaded by hoodlums, carting away the king’s personal effects to include shoes, and his staff of office (Opa Ase).
But, in a video that has since gone viral, some ifa priests were seen laying a curse on the attackers of the monarch’s palace
The monarch on Friday October 23, gave the men 24-hour to return the staff of office.
Following the expiration of the ultimatum, traditional priests in the state gathered to rain curses on those involved in the looting.
Watch the video below: