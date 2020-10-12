“The people saying you are full of shit” – American singer Trey Songz slams Buhari over #EndSARS

American singer, Trey Songz has slammed president Muhammadu Buhari over his #EndSARS statement.

Recall that the 35-year-old father of one took to social media two days ago to join the #EndSARS campaign.

After days of loud silence, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday announced that he has instructed the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality.

Trey Songz replied to the tweet writing; “The people saying you full of shit fam”

“Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!!” Trey Songz again reacted to the statement from the police over SARS disbandment.

