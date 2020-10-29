Fake News Epidemic About To Hit Nigeria: Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and culture, in his call for the regulation of social media, has said the next epidemic that would hit Nigeria and the entire world is fake news and misinformation.
The minister, who revealed this on Thursday in a meeting with members of the federal executive council and the national assembly, added that it would be of great benefit if the nation garners policies that would regulate the use of social media which is the main source of spreading fake news and misinformation.
Lai Mohammed said this in a meeting with some members of the federal executive council and the national assembly chaired by Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi.
According to the minister, he alongside the chairman witness and knew this since Jos 2017.
Upon this realization, the information minister said a national committee was set up and dedicated to addressing fake news and misinformation in Jos 2017.
After-which a national campaign against fake news was launched by the Federal government.
Nigerian lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has joined other Nigerian politicians in clamouring for regulation of social media.
The Lagos legislator and Nollywood actor, says Nigerian youths display rude behaviour on social media
In the video, the Actor-turned-Lawmaker called on the youth to get into Government if they are tired.
He said ;
Mr. Speaker, we need to adress certain things ;
The Nigerian Youth, The Social Media, The Social Influencers, All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves.
Social media is good but it has Negative impacts.
Let me thank you for condeming the killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When i went through the comments i could not believe it Mr. Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children and i ask myslef, is this Nigeria ? What is going on?
Children cursing, people having the effontery to enter an Oba’s palace, hold the staff of office ? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now.
The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest, but those who have looted and destroyed lives are also youths as well.
He also seized the opportunity to plead with Nigerian celebrities, social media influencers and motivational speakers to “tune down on the hate narrative.”
He said the youth have a constitutional means to change government and it is called the ‘PVC’.
He added ;
Go to the elections, if you are tired come and enter government. People are dying. The narrative must change.
An Ugandan man, Raymond Steven Sekitayira slumped and died a few days to his wedding in Kampala.
Information Nigeria gathered that Sekitayira, who slumped at his office, was rushed to IHK hospital where he gave up the ghost.
His death was announced by Rotaract Club of Nateete Kampala on Thursday morning.
The wedding to his beau, Joy Nekesa was scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 and the introduction ceremony was to hold on Saturday, October 31, at the bride’s family home.
“With deep sorrow , we announce the passing of RAYMOND STEVEN Sekitayira, a Past President, Treasurer, SAA and many other hats wore while at the Rotaract club of Nateete Kampala. His impact will forever be felt among us. Heartfelt condolences go out to Friends and family.” the statement reads.
Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the deceased.