“The Most Depressed People In Nigeria Are Your Favorite Celebrities” – Ubi Franklin

Popular Music Exec and blogger, Ubi Franklin has disclosed that the most depressed people in Nigeria today are celebrities.

In a tweet shared on his handle on Thursday morning October 8, Ubi said most of the celebrities deal with a range of problems they never tell anyone but rather keep a front that everything is okay with them

His tweet reads;

”The most depressed people in Nigeria are your favorite celebrities, we all want to keep that front that we are doing ok, some struggles they don’t tell you range from, Financial, health , low self esteem, cyber bullying and public perception/expectations , no hit song ETC.”