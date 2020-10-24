The best investment is by lifting the poor out of poverty — Daddy Freeze

Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, Nigerian on-air-personality, has stated that the best investment a person can have is by lifting others out of poverty.

Daddy Freeze spoke on the best way people can make investment contrary to the opinion of most people. According to the controversial celebrity, the best way a person can make investments is to bring the poor out of poverty.

Explaining further, he said that a person’s houses and properties can be destroyed if they do not invest in uplifting the youths from poverty.

Freeze advised people to secure their futures, not by investing in business, properties, or just their children, but by also investing in the youths.

He wrote:

“The best investment in life is not buying property or starting a business don’t let motivational speakers fvck with your mind…

“The best investment is lifting the poor out of poverty..

“Your houses and businesses could be destroyed in seconds if you don’t invest in uplifting the youths around you from poverty! Secure your future, don’t invest in businesses or property or your children alone, Invest in the youths around you!”