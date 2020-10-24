‘The Best Investment Is Lifting The Poor Out Of Poverty’ – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian broadcast journalist, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has offered his bits of wisdom on what the best kind of investment is.

The popular radio host and convener of the ‘Free The Sheeple’ movement is of the view that the best kind of investment is assisting the underprivileged within the society.

In his words:

“The best investment in life is not buying property or starting a business. Don’t let motivational speaker fvck with your mind… The best investment is lifting the poor out of poverty..

Your houses and businesses could be destroyed in seconds if you don’t invest in uplifting the youths around you from poverty!

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Why Are Church Leaders Silent?’ – Daddy Freeze

Secure your future, don’t invest in businesses or property or your children alone, invest on the youths around you! ~ FRZ”

See his post below: