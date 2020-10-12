The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be my last” – Cristiano Ronaldo

Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last, sending a wave of despair among football fans around the world who will miss seeing the Juventus talisman adorning the football screens.

Ronaldo, a 5-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently with his country Portugal appearing in the group stages of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. He lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 with Portugal and has also won the European Championship with Portugal,

However, Ronaldo just like Messi has never won the FIFA World Cup, making it to the semifinal in his first appearance in the tournament in 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seven goals from 17 appearances in the FIFA World Cup till date, scored four goals in the 2018 edition of the competition in Russia, and scored 101 international goals for Portugal.

If Portugal qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Juventus footballer will be 37 years old, however Cristiano Ronaldo has now revealed he will retire after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the press ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League game against France on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his future and the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he was still fit to continue, but he did go on to mention that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last.

When asked when he was going to retire, the player said “the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be my last”.

Portugal ended up playing a 0-0 draw with France.