‘Thank You Jesus’, Kanye West Says As He Celebrates $5billion Net Worth

The rapper who has a fashion collaboration between the German sportswear company Adidas – Yeezy – made the announcement via his official Twitter page while recounting how he was once in debt of about $53 million.

Kanye in a tweet about his net worth wrote, “Thank you, Jesus. I know I fall short, but I repent. I am fully in service to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are building schools of the future. Thank God for providing the increase.”

This is coming after Business Insider revealed on Monday that the businessman disclosed his financial assets and liabilities as part of his candidature for the presidential elections.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, the rapper owns the following:

Three of his companies (Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC) at $50 million each. Music-related intellectual property Mascotte Holdings Inc., which is valued between $5 million and $25 million, Publishing and content creation firm West Brands LLC, valued at up to $5 million. Stakes in Adidas, valued between $25 million and $50 million, along with stakes in Nike, between $5 million to $25 million. $5 million income excess from the last year through his clothes, music, and marketing.

However, Kanye West revealed in the document that he has up to $100 million of debt, mostly from mortgages