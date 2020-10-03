‘Thank You For All The Love’ – BBNaija’s Dorathy

First runner-up of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show, Dorathy Bachor, has appreciated all her fans for showing her love after she was rushed to the hospital.

The reality TV star has been receiving several thoughtful and lovely letters and messages from her fans.

She took to her official Twitter account on Saturday morning to share a bouquet of flowers she received from her fans. Rather than flowers, the bouquet contained naira notes.

In her words:

“Good morning DEXPLORAS, I see all the messages and love. Thank you all, I’ll be back on your screen soon with my big nose and smile.”

See her Twitter post below: