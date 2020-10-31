Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force To Recover Looted Items

Taraba State Government has announced that it has set up a task force to recover looted items as well as assess the level of damage done to private and government facilities in four local government areas of the state.

The deputy governor, Haruna Manu, inaugurated the 11-man committee on Friday in Jalingo.

The Deputy Governor stated that the task force is being constituted to right the wrongs of the rampaging youths during the lootings carried out between October 24 and 27.

The Deputy Governor also charged the task force to identify persons who aided and abated the lootings.