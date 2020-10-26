Tara Durotoye Reveals The Extent Of Damage Done To Her Store By Hoodlums

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has stated that Nigeria is a country capable of making her citizens walk naked on the streets. This is in reaction to the news of a mystery camcorder found at Lekki Tollgate.

The media personality cum actress and fashion entrepreneur also wondered how the camera was unaffected by the fire from the gunshots and chaos.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Blasts Lagos Lawmaker For Saying He Wanted To Share Looted Palliatives On His Birthday

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“Woke up to the news of the discovery of a camcorder at the lekki toll, a camcorder in 2020? Just sitting pretty, waiting for the investigation team? Survived a fire? No damage done to it from the chaos? Nigeria will make you walk naked in the streets, make it make sense, #Endsars”

See her tweet below: