Tacha, Toke Makinwa, Paul Okoye & more celebrities join #EndSARSProtest in Lagos state (photos/videos)

#EndSARSProtest in Lagos state today was graced by several Nigeria celebrities who marched with hundreds of concerned Nigerian youths, to demand the end to SARS.

Runtown, Falz, Wurld, Dija, Jaywon, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Paul Okoye (Psquare), Dremo, Elozonam, Prince, Anto, Tomike and many more were spotted at the protest.

The protesters stormed the Police Headquarters Zone 2 and the Lagos State House, Onikan.

Falz and Runtown expressed their desire to continue to push for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police.

See more photos and video below: