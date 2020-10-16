Tacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has defended Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, for calling out Beyonce via Instagram Live.

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from a Beyonce fan criticizing Tiwa Savage for urging the American pop star to lend her voice to the #EndSARS movement.

The tweet read:

“Every month another African artist featured on The Gift shades Beyonce. Now its Tiwa Savage. @Beyonce …never again. Leave them to rot please.”

Tacha’s reply reads:

“SHADE!!!!? CALLING ON @Beyonce is A SHADE!!!!? Nigeria is on FIRE AND BEY LOVES NIGERIA!! NIGERIANS NEEDS EVERYONE RN! Do not let HATE CONSUME YOU!!!!!!!!!! #EndSARS”

