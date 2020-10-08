Tacha Joins #EndSARS Protest (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, was among the celebrities that led the protest against SARS brutality on October 8.

The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur decided to be a part of the protest because she feels that the excesses of the police agency needs to be curbed.

She also made mention of the fact that an innocent youth was shot in her hometown, Port Harcourt.

In her words:

“We don’t want a #ReformSARS. We want you guys to call it off peacefully. SARS has been going into people’s houses. In my city, Port Harcourt city, a brother of mine got shot.”

Watch the video here.