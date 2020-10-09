Tacha and Erica were disgraced – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that former big brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Erica, who were disqualified from the show, were disgraced.

She said this while advising BBNaija season 4 PepperDem housemates to all seek mental health evaluation, as many have fallen off.

According to her, fame doesn’t last. Read as she posted on Twitter below:

“Anyone in the #BBNaija house where Mercy Eke won should seek #mentalhealth evaluation. Many fell off, even Tacha is being shadowbanned on IG. Fake fame doesn’t last. Tacha and Erica were disgraced when disqualified. In PR such people don’t belong in media tours with finalists”