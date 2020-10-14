“SWAT is like when NEPA changed to PHCN” – Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer and writer, Reno Omokri has likened the change of SARS to SWAT to when the government changed NEPA to PHCN, without any visible changes.

The former Goodluck Jonathan aide described the change of the infamous police unit, as a “Greek gift”, with the intention of tricking and causing harm to the citizens.

In a series tweets, he expressed his displeasure to the new development.

He tweeted,

“The SWAT announced by the @PoliceIGP is a Greek Gift. Without weeding out errant cops and recruiting new blood, who must go through a different and better training than SARS, the SWAT will just be like when NEPA changed to PHCN #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria#SARSMUSTEND.

“General @MBuhari was asked to bring his WAEC certificate, instead, he brought 13 SANS. He was asked to #EndSARS and he brought SWAT ti SWAT us. He was asked to restructure Nigeria and he threw the National Conference resolutions in the dustbin.

“SWAT was set up in 1964 to suppress the riots that sprang up during the Civil Rights movement in America. Please research this yourself. And now that Nigerians are fighting for their Civil Rights, General @MBuhari’s government comes up with SWAT?

“They don’t even have original ideas. Because @MBuhari changed from khaki to agbada, they think they can change from SARS to SWAT”.

Recall that, The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has set up SWAT to replace the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was disbanded following nationwide protests over brutality, illegal arrest, extortion, extra-judicial killings.