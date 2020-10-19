Connect with us

Suspected bandits set police station ablze in Edo

Published

1 hour ago

Suspected bandits set police station ablze in Edo

There has been chaos today, October 19 as the #EndSARS protest took a drastic turn in Edo State.

This comes after the hoodlums stormed Oko prison in the state and set the prisoners free.

Suspected bandits have set ablaze the Ugbekun Police Station in Benin City, the Edo State capital this morning .

Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano

Published

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano

Actress, Genevieve Nnaji slammed Department of State Services (DSS) after reports emerged that they have arrested protesters in Kano.

Genevieve, who has been very supportive of the nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance, saw the news on Twitter and reacted angrily to it.

In Nnaji’s words:

“Hope y’all have a big enough cell because we are all leaders. Unlike you who was appointed to serve us. At what point did you go from ‘what you will do for the people’ during your campaign, to what you will do to us now?? Anyway, Sha #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS”

"Join the protest if you are not happy with your welfare" – 2baba tells police officers

Published

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

“Join the protest if you are not happy with your welfare” – 2baba tells police officers

 

Tuface Idibia, Nigerian music entertainer has encouraged security agencies to join the ongoing #endsars protest against police killings and brutality.

2baba made this know in a tweet he sent out on Monday.

According to him,  since the ongoing protest is aimed towards achieving a better Nigeria, it is necessary for security agents to join if they are not pleased with their welfare.

‘Police!! Military!!! and all security agencies!! If una no happy about una welfare make una join this movement for a better naija. Una no be slave,’ he wrote in a tweet.

With my full CHEST! Let's get waisted – BBN's Dorathy says after bagging an endorsement deal

Published

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, is currently the talk of social media

Nigerian reality star, Dorathy is a happy woman after bagging an endorsement deal.

The former BBNaija lockdown housemate is the latest Mapia tea, a waist trainer and weight loss brand ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday morning to announce the news thus:

“So excited to be a part of the amazing @mapiatea1 family. I look forward to having a beautiful work relationship.. with my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia”

“Good morning my beautiful Exploras #DorathyXMapia“, she subsequently tweeted.

See her Twitter post below:

