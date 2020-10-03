Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Nigerians To Engage In Nation Building

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and make efforts in the task of building the nation.

This was contained in a recorded message to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The Sultan, who is also the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs prayed for the nation’s prosperity and guidance and for her leaders to succeed in building a befitting nation for all Nigerians.

The Sultan admitted that there will be challenges ahead but believes that with a will and determination to succeed, Nigeria will be great as desired by the people.