Stop Shaking Bumbum, Be Creative Instead, So As To Last Longer – Onyeka Onwenu Advices

Veteran Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu has condemned the new trend of promoting contents with a suggestive dance move, ‘shaking bumbum‘ as she called it.

The 68-year-old playwriter challenged content creators to spice their work with a bit of artistry, in her words, “you got to give it the very best.”

Onyeka dished the advice in a recent interview with TheNation, the singer said: “Be careful of what you live for posterity.

“If you can’t give your best, don’t step out because what you recorded is always going to be there for long, so you got to give it the very best.

“Center your artistry around something that will last with meaning, not just shaking bumbum and it’s just the women that are always shaking it, the men don’t shake anything.

“Women are worth more than shaking their bumbum. Enough of the bumbum. Though, everyone is free to be creative, but just know that yours will not last while the other person with meaningful lyrics will remain evergreen.”