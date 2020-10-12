Stop popping out babies if you are not popping out money — Reno Omokri

Amid the public outcry to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police force, Reno Omokri took out time to advise parents on how they should go about childbearing.

The Nigerian social media critic in a recent Instagram post emphasized the importance of being financially buoyant before having children.

According to him, parents should stop birthing children if they do not have the means to take care of them. Omokri urged people to plan their lives.

He wrote:

“Dear Husband & Wife, Before you have your ‘Bundle of Joy’, make sure you FIRST have your Bundle of Cash, or joy may endure for the night but weeping will come in the morning. Plan your life. Stop popping out babies if you are not popping out money.

“Even Scripture says ‘man does not live on bread alone’-Deuteronomy 8:3. Don’t rush to marry and start reproducing children anyhow because you have small bread. Don’t just prepare for the wedding. Premiere for the marriage. Add butter to your bread.”