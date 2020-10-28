Stop Looting, Mr Eazi Tells Nigerian Youths

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, alias Mr Eazi, has appealed to the youths to desist from looting and destruction of property and valuable items. The award-winning artist is of the view that there is still hope for Nigeria.

The 29-year-old also used the same opportunity to advise the youths to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in order to bring about better youth representation in politics.

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“In other news, if you still believe in Nigeria! Pls stop Looting & destruction! Get your PVC make we start to enter Village down to ward level youth to Youth!! God is great!”

See his tweet below: