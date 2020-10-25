Entertainment
‘Stop Looting COVID-19 Palliatives’ – Actress Isaac Chinwe Begs Nigerians
Nollywood actress, Isaac Chinwe, has appealed to the youths to disengage from looting COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses across the country.
The actress made this call via her Instagram page. The movie star states that although she is not in support of the government’s action by hoarding the palliatives, looting the warehouses is the same thing as stealing.
Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Nollywood Stories Of The Week
In her words:
“Going to ur mother’s pot of soup to take meat without her consent is stealing even if she is your mother … same as going to carry the covid 19 palliatives without the government’s consent even tho we know it’s ours, it’s stealing. At least, let’s expose them and leave them to die of shame knowing that we now know. We won’t join them in their evil ways. God kept us alive all thru the pandemic, we will still survive. Let’s stop this looting pls”
See her post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘It’s Time To Strategize’, Samklef Tells Celebrities
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has called on celebrities actively involved in the End SARS protests that it is time to strategize on the way forward. Some of the celebrities are Falz, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.
The Imo native veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this call via his Twitter page. He added that the government has used their last strategy which is fear.
Read Also: Samklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner
His tweet reads:
“U are the voice we won this. They just used their last strategy which is fear now is time to strategize. @davido @burnaboy @wizkidayo @iRuntown @falzthebahdguy @YeleSowore @PeterPsquare @dj_switchaholic @AishaYesufu”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tattoos Son’s Name, Ifeanyi On Her Wrist
Chioma Avril Rowland has shown how much she loves her son, Ifeanyi, by inking his name on her wrist. The mother one showed off her new tattoo on her Instagram page.
She shared a short video of her wrist which now boldly carries the inscription ‘Ifeanyi’ on her Instagram story. Information Nigeria recalls she recently celebrated her son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke Jr on his first birthday.
Read Also: “Nobody has a perfect life” – Davido’s fiancee, Chioma says
Ifeanyi’s father, Davido, also had beautiful words for their son on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr!!! Today a king was born!!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON“, the superstar musician tweeted on October 20.
Entertainment
Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows
Popular figures, Noble Igwe and AY Makun, have clashed on Twitter owing to the former’s tweet that comedians allow politicians to come to their shows and pay for expensive tables.
AY Makun, who is a stand-up comedian, then took it upon himself to defend himself and his colleagues. He replied Noble Igwe thus:
“A comedian was with d people at Lekki Tollgate while u were busy tweeting last night. Today is not d day to discuss a baseless tweet. I will still love you like a brother & educate you later on the principles of buying and selling. Gucci never asked hushpuppi his sources of income”
Read Also: ‘I Am Not Beefing BBNaija Housemates’ – AY Makun
Noble Igwe also replied. He wrote:
“You know what’s funny? Same way I twitted about bloggers, musicians and comedians, the same thing I said about all of us taking power into our hands but you decided to tweet these things and still say ‘I still love you’ Carry on!”
See their exchange below:
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Singer D’Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays
- National News5 hours ago
Nobel Laureate, Soyinka Denies Video Claim On Igbo, Yoruba
- News Feed21 hours ago
Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Shows Videos Were Genuine
- News Feed17 hours ago
Tinubu Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says “I’m Still The Jagaban”
- Entertainment20 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Please Stop The Violence’, Dammy Krane Pleads
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘My Older Brother Lost His Life During A Sickle Cell Crisis At Age 10’ – BBNaija’s Mike Reveals
- News Feed21 hours ago
Lekki Massacre now on Wikipedia