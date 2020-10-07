‘Stop Exhausting Yourself Trying To Change Your Spouse’ – Adaeze Yobo Advises Married Women

Adaeze Yobo, wife of ex-Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has offered some useful words of advice to married women.

The former beauty queen and mother of three took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to advise “wives” to stop draining themselves while trying to change their husbands.

In her words;

“I dont know which wife needs to hear this, but “Stop exhausting yourself trying to change your spouse”

Focus on you and fulfill your own God-ordained responsibility. he’ll catch up.”

#protectyourpeacenne”

See her full post below: