“Stop Exhausting Yourself Trying To Change Your Husband,”- Adaeze Yobo Tells Women

Adaeze Yobo, the wife of footballer, Joseph Yobo has a piece of advice for married women who are trying hard to change their husbands.

The mum of three asked wives to stop “exhausting” themselves trying to change their husbands.

She encouraged them to focus on themselves instead and fulfil their purpose.

She Wrote;

“I dont know which wife needs to hear this, but “Stop exhausting yourself trying to change your spouse”

Focus on you and fulfill your own God-ordained responsibility. he’ll catch up.”

#protectyourpeacenne”