‘Stop Dealing With Every Feedback’, Sarkodie Advises On How To Handle Internet Trolls

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has advised on how to handle internet trolls. The award-winning rapper believes it is best to stop dealing with every feedback received from them.

According to him, there are different kinds of people on the internet because the internet does not filter people that sign up.

Therefore, he thinks it is best to get one’s message across at the targeted audience who would not misconstrue one’s points.

Taking to his official Twitter page, he writes:

“The internet doesn’t filter the people that sign up so you are guaranteed to have all types of species on here so always remember to get your message across to those targeted and stop dealing with every feedback”

See his tweet below: