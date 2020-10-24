Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Stay Motivated’ – Rapper Lynxxx Charges Nigerians

Published

6 mins ago

on

lynxxx celebrates 4 years as born again

lynxxx

Nigerian singer and rapper, Chukie Edozien, professionally known as Lynxxx, has appealed to Nigerians to remain motivated and strong during this period.

The 36-year-old hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to urge everyone to refuse to be divided during this period. According to him, the journey is just beginning.

Read AlsoLynxxx Allegedly Caught Cheating On Genevieve Nnaji With Her Close Friend: Report

In his words:

“My People, your body and mind might be weak but Never your Spirit! They are using deflection tactics to slow down the energy and momentum.. We are woke to this old trick! We NEED answers! Stay strong & stay motivated… The journey is just beginning. #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA”

See his tweet below:

The artist’s tweet

 

Seun Kuti Blasts Politicians For Accusing Thugs Of Hijacking #EndSARS Protest

Published

38 seconds ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, had a recent interview with Arise TV, where he mentioned that some rich and affluent people endorse violence but they are still praised by people.

The musician, who is also the youngest son of Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti, said that the looting of stores by hoodlums is the same thing that goes on in high offices.

Kuti said that the solution to Nigeria’s problems is not in the hands of the youth but the ‘people’ as a whole.

The singer took a swipe at political leaders in Nigeria for allegedly accusing thugs of hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

In his words;

“When political rallies turn violent, you don’t hear that thugs have hijacked the election. Rich Nigerians express themselves with violence all the time but we still call them ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Honorable’ after they throw chairs and tantrums” , he said.

Watch the video clips below:

Yoruba Actor, Jigan Baba Oja Sends Message To Street Youths (Video)

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Jigan Babaoja

Jigan Babaoja

Popular Yoruba actor, Jigan Baba Oja has sent a message to Nigerian street youths used for political thuggery. The actor, whose real name is Abimbola Kazeem, recorded himself and shared the video on social media.

In the video, the movie star tries to change the orientation of youths who allow themselves to be used for political thuggery by Nigerian politicians.

Speaking mainly in Yoruba, the actor’s words have been translated to English courtesy of a Twitter user with the handle @Wilder_Maxim.

Read AlsoWriter Tope Delano drags actor Jigan Baba Oja over this photo of him and Baba Suwe

Part of the English transcript reads:

“How far brethren, child-of-the-street. Let me open your ears for the second time, why have you not asked yourself that what is the reason. Why is it that those who give you guys money to fight around, spoil places, and do evil things, never invite you for their birthday parties, children’s weddings and naming ceremony, does this mean they don’t want the likes of you to be seen around them? Don’t you use your brain?”

See the full transcript below:

The full English transcript

Watch the video HERE

 

Brymo Explains Why He Was Silent On #EndSARS

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Brymo

Singer, Brymo

Nigerian singer, Olawale Oloforo Ashimi, professionally known as Brymo, has explained his silence on the trending End SARS movement that had many celebrities actively involved in the protests.

The musician had taken to his Twitter page to talk about greatness in Nigeria. He was then shut by a Twitter user who feels he did not speak up when it was necessary.

“You stayed quiet when we needed all the voices….Remain that way”

Brymo then replied:

“I will”

Read Also‘I Will Run Away Eventually’, Singer Brymo Speaks On Lack Of Support For Artists

A curious fan was, however, interested in the singer’s silence. “My only question is why“, the fan tweeted back.

To which Brymo’s reply reads:

“…cos most don’t truly care…. everyone is Just trying to eat. I care, I have for years, no one wants to join me in the campaign for ‘building the nation we want to see’ … everyone wants to blame someone else…and I had been talking for a minute.”

See his reply below:

The singer’s reply

 

