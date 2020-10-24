‘Stay Motivated’ – Rapper Lynxxx Charges Nigerians

Nigerian singer and rapper, Chukie Edozien, professionally known as Lynxxx, has appealed to Nigerians to remain motivated and strong during this period.

The 36-year-old hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to urge everyone to refuse to be divided during this period. According to him, the journey is just beginning.

In his words:

“My People, your body and mind might be weak but Never your Spirit! They are using deflection tactics to slow down the energy and momentum.. We are woke to this old trick! We NEED answers! Stay strong & stay motivated… The journey is just beginning. #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA”

See his tweet below: