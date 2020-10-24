‘Stardom Cannot Erase A Natural Stupidity, Please Lower Your Expectations Of Celebrities’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Mary Njoku has advised Nigerians not to expect so much from celebrities during this trying time.

Njoku took to her Twitter account on Saturday to urge people to remain patient with celebrities.

According to the film star, celebrities are not super humans and stardom doesn’t exempt them from being stupid.

In her words;

“Pls bear with us. Celebrities are not super humans. Stardom cannot erase a natural stupidity. Lower your expectations and bear with us in these trying times.”

