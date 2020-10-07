Sporty.com – The Ultimate App For Sports Fans!

For all those sports fans out there who are tired of following sports news that you do not find relevant, Sporty Group has come out with the perfect solution to this problem – Sporty.com is the ultimate sports app for all sports fans! Sporty gives access to the world’s best sports content with zero cost and zero ads. The app is available on the Google Play Store for free. Fans around the world can access the latest sports news on their handheld devices anytime and get live updates on matches.

Sporty.com offers a lot of features that can be leveraged by those who are sports enthusiasts. Here are the standout features of the newly launched application that has access to the world’s best sports content.

Latest Sports News (SportyNews)

Get access to all the hot articles and video news in the world of sport at the tip of your fingers through Sporty. This news can be completely customized as per one’s liking. Pick your favourite sports, leagues and teams, all in one place, to be the first to know everything or just pick the option of “Popular” news.

Live Scores and Exclusive Videos (SportyTV)

Sporty.com provides live scores of all the sports around the world, including an additional choice where one can filter out scores of just their favourites, whether it would be league scores or team scores.

Game Stats (SportyLive)

Analyze every game in detail through this feature on Sporty. Get the most comprehensive data on any match through the app with match facts, team line-ups, minute-by-minute analysis and tracking, competition trees, live league tables and formations.

Chat System (SportyChat)

Chat and share sports talk on Sporty with other users and friends! An incredibly unique feature on offer indeed, which can help you stay updated and also share banter with friends on the go.

Get Sporty, Live Sporty as you Follow, Like, Share, Watch & Chat on Sporty.com!