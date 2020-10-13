Speaker Gbajabiamila Secures Release Of Arrested #EndSARS Protesters

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Speaker Gbajabiamila Secures Release Of Arrested #EndSARS Protesters
Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has secured the release of arrested #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State.

Recall that on Monday, the protest against police brutality had continued in Lagos and some parts of the country, with protesters blocking major roads calling for a total reform of the force.

Some of the protesters, who came out in Lekki, Yaba, Surulere, were arrested by police officers and detained.

Also Read: #EndPoliceBrutality: Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm Amid Erupting Violence

Nigerians called out to the Speaker to secure the release of protesters within the Federal Constituency he represented after several attempts to get them released failed.

Reacting to the development, the Speaker stated that he will ensure that the rights of the protesters are not violated in a post on Twitter.

Hours after making the promise, he revealed that all the protesters have been bailed out of detention.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here