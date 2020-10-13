Speaker Gbajabiamila Secures Release Of Arrested #EndSARS Protesters

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has secured the release of arrested #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State.

Recall that on Monday, the protest against police brutality had continued in Lagos and some parts of the country, with protesters blocking major roads calling for a total reform of the force.

Some of the protesters, who came out in Lekki, Yaba, Surulere, were arrested by police officers and detained.

Nigerians called out to the Speaker to secure the release of protesters within the Federal Constituency he represented after several attempts to get them released failed.

Reacting to the development, the Speaker stated that he will ensure that the rights of the protesters are not violated in a post on Twitter.

— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) October 12, 2020

Hours after making the promise, he revealed that all the protesters have been bailed out of detention.

We have been able to secure the release of

1. Okara Nkem

2 Ayodeji Ayeni

3 Nduka Treasure

4 Adeola Adebayo

1. Okara Nkem
2 Ayodeji Ayeni
3 Nduka Treasure
4 Adeola Adebayo
5 Adetifa Olanrewaju Samuel The 6th detained person ADEMOLA OJABODU was transferred to Panti police station and all will be done to effect his release too. — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) October 12, 2020