‘Somebody’s Wife’ – Khafi Tweets Amidst Wedding Rumors

Popular reality TV star, Khafi Kareem has got tongues wagging after she referred to herself as “somebody’s wife” in a new Twitter post.

Information Nigeria recalls the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ contestant sparked wedding rumors after she was spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding band on her ring finger in a video.

Reports also claim that Khafi and her fiancé, Gedoni had secretly tied the knot two weeks ago.

The couple, who met during the Big Brother season 4 reality TV show, got engaged in December 2019 and they have both been spotted wearing “wedding bands.”

See the reality TV star’s post below: