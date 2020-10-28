Comedian Craze Clown Goes Emotional After Surviving Accident (Video)

Emmanuel Iwueke, AKA Craze Clown, popular Nigerian comedian has shed more light on the ghastly motor accident he survived on Monday.

According to Baba Ade, he almost died in the accident and he had already given up that he would die but God said no.

The comedian said in a video he posted on social media that he wants to talk but he can only mutter, ‘thank you, Jesus’.

Still expressing his thanks to God, ‘Baba Ade’ said somebody died in the accident which made him lost hope of living again.

