News Feed
Comedian Craze Clown Goes Emotional After Surviving Accident (Video)
Emmanuel Iwueke, AKA Craze Clown, popular Nigerian comedian has shed more light on the ghastly motor accident he survived on Monday.
According to Baba Ade, he almost died in the accident and he had already given up that he would die but God said no.
The comedian said in a video he posted on social media that he wants to talk but he can only mutter, ‘thank you, Jesus’.
Still expressing his thanks to God, ‘Baba Ade’ said somebody died in the accident which made him lost hope of living again.
Watch the video below;
My people I have no words people … I want to talk but only ‘THANK YOU JESUS’ keeps coming out of my mouth! Somebody died in this accident! I saw my life flash before my eyes! I already accepted my fate but GOD SAID NO!!!
— Craze Clown pic.twitter.com/XUpS1RTy1L
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) October 28, 2020
News Feed
Thug attacks police station in Lagos, steals DPO’s uniform (Video)
Men of the Lagos Police Command have paraded a hoodlum who attacked and burnt a police station in the state, carting away the DPO’S uniform
The suspect was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO.
He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.
Watch a video of him while being paraded along with others below:
News Feed
Burial arrangements of killed #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, announced
The burial poster of an endSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, who was attacked and stabbed to death by hoodlums in Abuja, has been released by his family members.
Unuode, who joined other Nigerians to protest against police brutality in Kubwa area of Abuja, was attacked and killed by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
He was 28 years old.
According to his obituary, Anthony who was 28 years, will be interred on October 30.
See his obituary below:
News Feed
Army denies shooting #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate
The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that it shot and killed peaceful end SARS protesters at Lekki toll plaza on October 20.
The denial was disclosed in a statement released by the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA)
The Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADPR), Major Osoba Olaniyi, however, confirmed the involvement of soldiers in restoring order in Lagos following the imposition of a curfew on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Read the statement below:
“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilian protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza. This allegation is untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.
At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian. From the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos were involved.
However, the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24- hour curfew was imposed.
This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.
The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.
The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security operations.
Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.
This allegation is the hand work of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army. The general public is hereby enjoined to discountenance this allegation as there is no iota of truth therein.”
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘This Made Me Smile’ – Davido Reacts To Video Of A Baby Enjoying ‘Fem’
- National News10 hours ago
#EndSARS: Lagos Govt Invited Us To Restore Order – Army
- National News9 hours ago
Lekki Shooting: ‘Sanwo-Olu Has Been Thrown Under The Bus By Military’ – Fani-Kayode
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘The Only People I Pity Are The Poor’ – Actress Caroline Hutchings
- News Feed17 hours ago
Hoodlums steal Obafemi Awolowo’s glasses from his statue in Lagos (Photos)
- Entertainment8 hours ago
Bobrisky Flaunts His Newly Acquired iPhone 12 Pro (Photo)
- News Feed8 hours ago
Court strikes out homosexuality charges against crossdresser James Brown (Video)
- Entertainment23 hours ago
BBNaija’s Wathoni Set To Launch New Book