“Some people made billions from #EndSARS negotiations” – Omoyele Sowore reveals

Sowore noted that the only negotiation he will ever be part of is “that of the surrender of our oppressors“.

He wrote, “I will not be part of any negotiations regarding #ENDSARS, many have entered into these negotiations and come out of the other side becoming billionaires, to them it is a game! The only negotiation I will ever engage in is that of the surrender of our oppressors! #RevolutionNow.”