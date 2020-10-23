Some Nigerians Think I Am Weak – Buhari

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari slammed some Nigerians yesterday for taking his swift response in disbanding the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police as weakness.

Stating this during his National address on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, Buhari said sadly, the promptness with which he acted seemed to have been termed as a sign of weakness.

Read his statement below;

“As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.

On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.

Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests”.