Solar inverters & Free charging spots now available at Lekki Toll gate #EndSars protest ground

Protesters have continued to take to the streets to protest despite the scrapping of the notorious SARS unit of the Police.

Massive phone-charging spots have been setup at Lekki toll to enable #EndSARS protesters within the vicinity keep their phones powered during protests.

This is coming after #EndSARS protesters who usually leave their homes in the morning, complained of having low and flat batteries.

To ensure their smartphones are always connected to the internet for continuous #EndSARS tweets, they came together and setup massive phone-charging spots at the popular Lekki toll protest ground.

The spots all have chargers already fixed so protesters won’t need to bother about carrying their chargers around.

#EndSARS protests currently rocking Nigeria, is a campaign launched by Nigerians who are fed up with police brutality and want a total reform of the country’s police force.

See some pictures below;