‘Social Media Is Your Weapon; Use Your Voice’, Uche Jombo Tells Nigerians

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has advised Nigerians to keep using their voice on social media to speak against all forms of oppression. She also said that the campaign should be extended to the thugs used to cause electoral violence in all areas of the country who are ignorant of the current trends on the internet.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the movie star cum filmmaker writes:

“Social media is your weapon of choice. Use your voice. Then move onto ‘those’ they USE during elections (Thugs/hoodlums) let them to know we are fighting for them too, get your Northern, Eastern, Southern (all tribe) youth to understand we MUST stand united.”

See her tweet below: