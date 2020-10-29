Entertainment
‘Social Media Is Your Weapon; Use Your Voice’, Uche Jombo Tells Nigerians
Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has advised Nigerians to keep using their voice on social media to speak against all forms of oppression. She also said that the campaign should be extended to the thugs used to cause electoral violence in all areas of the country who are ignorant of the current trends on the internet.
Read Also: Actress Uche Jombo Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son
Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the movie star cum filmmaker writes:
“Social media is your weapon of choice. Use your voice. Then move onto ‘those’ they USE during elections (Thugs/hoodlums) let them to know we are fighting for them too, get your Northern, Eastern, Southern (all tribe) youth to understand we MUST stand united.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
‘It Is Both A Blessing And A Curse To Be Very Good Looking’ – Korede Bello
Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has stated that it is both a blessing and a curse to be very good looking. The Afro pop star shared this via his official Twitter page.
According to the Mavin Records artist, it can be a curse because people tend to get distracted by the person’s good looks. Also, the good looking person faces the risk of being seen as incapable or incompetent because of their aesthetics.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Our Problem Is That We Lack Fresh Ideas’ – Singer Korede Bello
In his words:
“Unpopular opinion. I think it can be a blessing and a curse to be very good looking. Having good looks is def an added advantage but unfortunately we tend to get distracted and prioritize aesthetics over ability. The external will fade, the internal will grow”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Police Are Still Committing Same Offence That Caused Protests’ – OAP Do2dtun
Cool FM popular OAP and Hype-man, Do2dtunPopular Nigerian OAP, Do2dtun, has expressed displeasure over the fact that the police have not desisted from harassing harmless citizens despite the protests against police brutality.
The award winning radio personality and professional hype-man took to his Twitter page to share his views. His tweet reads:
“The Police are still committing the same bloody offense over the same reason why this protest ever happened in the first place. You can’t recast a bad egg. A bad egg is a bad egg. Same atrocities, same method, same people #EndSARS”
Read Also: Ifu Ennada Begs Do2dtun To Become Laycon’s Manager
He has also suggested that people who lost their wares during the looting should be assisted through the aid of social media.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I Still Want To Drop My Album In November’ – Yemi Alade
Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is still interested in releasing a new album in November. The self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ took to her Twitter page to disclose this. She also asked her fans to react to her proposition.
Her tweet reads:
“I still want to drop my album in November ….. what you say #yemialademafia???”
Read Also: ‘Don’t Destroy The Things We Will Need Tomorrow’, Yemi Alade Begs Fans
American writer, John Byrne, reacted to the tweet. He urged her to go ahead with her intentions of releasing the album. According to him, the world needs all the good things it can get right now.
“The world needs all the good things it can get right now. Go for it. Mama Africa“, he tweeted.
See Yemi Alade’s tweet below:
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
- News Feed22 hours ago
Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed
- News Feed22 hours ago
Protest against police brutality: Protesters loot shopping mall in Philadelphia (Video)
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19
- News Feed22 hours ago
Social media influencers, Omohtee and Aunty Risi fight on Twitter over surgery, school fees, sex, others
- Politics4 hours ago
Ganduje Reinstates Suspended Aide Who Attacked President Buhari
- Sports3 hours ago
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
- Education4 hours ago
BREAKING: Public, Private Schools Can Reopen Monday – Lagos Govt