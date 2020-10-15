Small Doctor Set To Record New Song, ‘Soro Soke’

Nigerian artist, Small Doctor, is set to record a new song titled ‘Soro Soke’.

This song shall speak on the evils of police brutality and the need for government office holders to listen and implement the demands of the people.

The title is a new slang that has found its way into popular culture. The first person to use the slang is a Twitter user whose handle is @whoismychael. “Soro Soke werey Who get 4? Who get 1?”, he tweeted at the official handle of Bayern English FC on September 27.

Read Also: #EndPoliceBrutality: ”We shall overcome” – BBNaija Winner, Laycon

Taking to Twitter to announce his intentions, Small Doctor writes:

“I Never Agree To Record Song Manager Don Go Do Artwork 2k RT On This Artwork I Go Record The Song. ‘SORO SOKE Werey’ #Endpolicebrutality #endswatnow #EndSARS #sorosoke #sorosokewerey #EndPoliceBrutalityin Nigeria #EndSWAT. iyanu MASHELE SOONEST”

See his tweet below:

See the tweet of the first time the slang was used below: